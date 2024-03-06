Trump romps: 'They call it Super Tuesday for a reason'

PALM BEACH, Florida – Former President Donald Trump romped with massive victories across America on Super Tuesday, leaving Republican challenger Nikki Haley in the political dust, as the former U.N. ambassador was projected to win her first state in Vermont.

"They call it Super Tuesday for a reason. This is a big one," Trump told supporters Tuesday night at a watch party at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach.

"And they tell me, the pundits, there's never been ... anything so conclusive."

Donald Trump gives his victory speech: "They call it Super Tuesday for a reason. This is a big one" pic.twitter.com/Z9OHHI5LjC — WND News (@worldnetdaily) March 6, 2024

"This is an amazing night and an amazing day, it's been an incredible period of time in our country's history," Trump continued. "It's been said in so many ways but I think it's going to be inspiring because we're gonna do something that frankly nobody's been able to do for a long time."

Trump began Election Night with early calls of victory in Virginia and North Carolina, with his tally increasing systematically through the evening with wins in Oklahoma, Maine, Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Texas, Colorado and Minnesota.

By 10:30 p.m. Eastern with 93% of precincts reporting, Vermont narrowly gave Haley her first state primary win, as she took 50% of the vote to 45.7% for Trump. Haley had previously won the District of Columbia over the weekend.

At 11:10 p.m. Eastern, ABC News projected Trump would win California, saying, "He should easily clear 50 percent and claim all of the state's 169 delegates."

In his victory speech, Trump focused on familiar themes, including the invasion of the U.S. by illegal aliens, apparently with the full support of Joe Biden's administration.

"They want to open borders, and open borders will destroy our country," Trump said. "We need borders and free and fair elections otherwise we don't have a country."

He also urged members of the GOP to unify behind him, since he has such a commanding lead in delegates heading toward the Republican convention.

"We have a great Republican Party with tremendous talent and we want to have a unity," he noted, "and we are going to have the unity, and it will happen very quickly. I've been saying lately, success will bring unity to the country."

Laura Ingraham of Fox News proffered if Trump wins the presidency in November, "This could be the greatest political comeback story of all time."

"Even to get to this moment, pretty much everyone was declaring him DOA (dead on arrival). What does that say about all of us? I mean maybe we all need to spend more time with the American people. At least I do because I had my doubts at various times as well."

Laura Ingraham of Fox News on Trump's Super Tuesday path to reelection: "This could be the greatest political comeback story of all time" #SuperTuesday @IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/ggI8mgn5b4 — WND News (@worldnetdaily) March 6, 2024

Joe Biden had a dominating night of his own, with primary victories across the nation.

He did lose a caucus, however, in the U.S. territory of American Samoa to Jason Palmer, a 52-year-old Maryland businessman, who collected 51 votes compared to 40 for Biden.

Politico reported: "Palmer, formerly of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and New Markets Venture Partners, pitched himself as an outsider and businessperson in an interview with Politico earlier this year. 'The entire economy is being digitized now, and so it's really important that someone who is in the White House actually understands how technology works,' he said. He acknowledges on his campaign website that his campaign 'is less focused on winning, and more focused on ideas, solutions and changing the conversation.'"

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Biden surrogate, urged Democrat U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips to drop out of the presidential race after the long-shot candidate posted a self-critical comment online.

"Congratulations to Joe Biden, Uncommitted, Marianne Williamson, and Nikki Haley for demonstrating more appeal to Democratic Party loyalists than me," said Phillips, who has no delegates.

Newsom responded to Phillips: "Appreciate the self awareness," Newsom said in his repost. "Tonight's the night you should drop out and support our nominee, @JoeBiden."

Appreciate the self awareness. Tonight's the night you should drop out and support our nominee, @JoeBiden. https://t.co/QPBSl428Hn — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 6, 2024

