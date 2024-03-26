A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Election Money Politics U.S.THE RIGHT STUFF

Trump set to become one of 500 most wealthy people in world: Report

President's media company commences public trading

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 26, 2024 at 9:23am

S""

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the 2020 Salute to America event Saturday, July 4, 2020, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House photo by Andrea Hanks)

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the 2020 Salute to America event Saturday, July 4, 2020, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House photo by Andrea Hanks)

By Arjun Singh
Daily Caller News Foundation

Former President Donald Trump will become one of the 500 richest people in the world after his media company begins public trading on Tuesday, according to a report on Monday by Bloomberg News.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, established the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) in February of 2021 to develop an alternative social media website, following his removal from Twitter after the events of Jan. 6, 2021, with the new website “Truth Social” being unveiled in 2022. On Monday, TMTG completed a merging process with DWAC, a special-purpose acquisition corporation, that would allow the company to be publicly traded on the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations stock exchange, also known as the “Nasdaq” exchange, with Trump’s 58% stake in the company being valued at $3.9 billion, according to Bloomberg News.

The share price of DWAC increased by 35.22% to close at $49.95 on Monday when the closing of the deal was announced, with the new company retaining the TMTG name and changing its stock ticker to Trump’s initials, “DJT.” The process will increase Trump’s net worth to $6.4 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Trump’s net worth, which until recently has primarily comprised real property of The Trump Organization, has been subject to varying estimates. The Australian Financial Review estimated his net worth to be $9.8 billion following the TMTG acquisition process, while Forbes maintains his net worth at $2.6 billion as of Monday — making him the 1,265th richest person in the world — with its highest-ever estimate for his net worth being $4.5 billion in 2016.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Truth Social has reported many losses since its creation, with Trump being the primary user of the platform with the largest number of followers. He often announces major legal and campaign decisions on the platform, similar to his use of Twitter during his presidency.

Trump will not be able to sell his stake in TMTG for at least six months following the commencement of trading, according to Bloomberg.

Trump has said that he has no plans to return to Twitter even after his reinstatement by Elon Musk on Nov. 19, 2022, following the results of a poll created by Musk on the question. Over 15 million users voted in the poll, with 51.8% voting in favor of reinstatement compared to 48.2% against.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Trump set to become one of 500 most wealthy people in world: Report
One horrendous issue overtakes inflation as top voter concern
WATCH: 'Dire emergency': Baltimore bridge collapses after hit by ship
Jewish student kicked out of leadership post for opposing Hamas terror reinstated
'Politically weaponized': Republicans rip federally funded plan to have students register voters
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×