Trump sues ABC and George Stephanopoulos for 'rape' defamation

'Defendant knows that these statements are patently and demonstrably false'

Published March 19, 2024 at 12:57pm

George Stephanopolous (Video screenshot)

ABC's George Stephanopolous

By Jason Cohen
Daily Caller News Foundation

Former President Donald Trump launched a defamation complaint against the American Broadcasting Company (ABC) and host George Stephanopoulos on Monday.

Stephanopoulos claimed during a March 10 interview with Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace that two juries found Trump “liable for rape;” however, Trump was found liable for defamation and battery against author E. Jean Carroll. Trump alleges Stephanopolous purposely made claims multiple times to defame him, according to the complaint filed in a federal court in Miami.


“These statements were and remain false, and were made by Defendant Stephanopoulos with actual malice or with a reckless disregard for the truth given that Defendant Stephanopoulos knows that these statements are patently and demonstrably false,” Trump’s attorney wrote in the complaint. “Indeed, the jury expressly found that Plaintiff did not commit rape and, as demonstrated below, Defendant George Stephanopoulos was aware of the jury’s finding in this regard yet still falsely stated otherwise.”

Trump is asking for punitive financial damages, but did not specify an amount in the filing. He also requested a jury trial.

Does Trump have a legitimate case against ABC and George Stephanopolous?

“Judges and two separate juries have found him liable for rape and for defaming the victim of that rape. How do you square your endorsement of Donald Trump with the testimony we just saw?” Stephanopoulos asked during the March interview.

Carroll received a judgment of $83.3 million in her defamation case against Trump in January, as he allegedly acted maliciously in his remarks about Carroll, such as calling her a “whack job” during a May CNN town hall.

ABC did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

