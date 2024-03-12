Trump takes victory lap after Dems' Jan. 6 narrative blows up

President Donald Trump this week took a victory lap, telling Just the News damaging elements of the Jan. 6 narrative pushed by Democrats now have been confirmed to have been "fabricated."

The sensational claims made by Democrats and two Republicans on a partisan committee assigned by ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to "investigate" that day were that Trump tried to commandeer a Secret Service vehicle to go to the Capitol that day, and that he never authorized National Guard troops to protect the building.

"These were made-up, fabricated stories," Trump told Just the News in an exclusive interview.

Democrats long have claimed Trump actually tried to grab the wheel of his Secret Service vehicle to go to the Capitol that day. And Democrats, as now is known, suppressed confirmation that Trump offered to have 10,000 troops at the Capitol to protect it.

Democrats long have denied that, even though the records that already have been made available show Democrats responsible for the building refused his offer.

The report explained it was the House Administration Oversight Subcommittee, led by Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., that made public transcripts and more in an interim report that confirmed Pelosi's committee "withheld from the public evidence that contradicted its final conclusions."

It was the Secret Service driver of the presidential SUV who debunked a claim from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson who had wildly claimed Trump "tried to grab the wheel" of the presidential limo to go to the Capitol.

Trump had denied the claim from the beginning and now the report released by Loudermilk included Secret Service testimony that Trump was right.

"Well, the story was false and so ridiculous that I would grab these young, strong guys," Trump told John Solomon Reports podcast.

Trump explained such a scenario wasn't physically possible.

"I don't even know if you'd be able to do it, because they have a lot of things in between the driver and the back, you know, like steel, then various other things. And I would imagine it would be very hard to do. But the whole concept of me doing it, these were made up fabricated stories. And they got tremendous play," he explained.

He noted, "I said, I think, let's go down to the Capitol. And the Secret Service was very nice and said, 'Sir, really better for you to go back to the White House. It really is, you know, we're not prepared to go down there.' And I understood that and it was no big argument."

He blamed the Democrats in power in Congress at the time for making up stories and mishandling evidence.

"Well, they actually did destroy evidence. They deleted evidence. These are really sick people. You know, I talk about the enemy from within, and the enemy from without; the enemy on the outside, and the enemy on the inside. And I'll tell you what, in many ways, the enemy on the inside is far more dangerous than China and Russia."

He went on, "These are really bad people. And actually, they are insurrectionists. When you see things like you've found out today, and over the last couple of weeks, they really are insurrectionists."

He also noted that testimony now available confirms he had authorized sending up to 10,000 National Guard troops to maintain order that day.

Democrats repeatedly have blamed him for a lack of Capitol security that day.

"When you have a president that offers to put in the military or I would do whatever they would have wanted, it would have been fine. Whether it be the National Guard or the military, whatever they wanted, would have been fine. And you don't take him up on the offer. And then you blame the president later on because they had a problem."

