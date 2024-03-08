Trump unleashes on Biden over massive failure at southern border, more

President Donald Trump, the presumptive 2024 GOP nominee for the White House, has released a fact-filled video blasting Joe Biden's administration in advance of the Democrat's scheduled State of the Union.

President Donald J. Trump's Prebuttal to Joe Biden's State of the Union pic.twitter.com/IF9uS7ZsYq — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) March 7, 2024

"Joe Biden is on the run from his record and lying like crazy to try and escape responsibility for the horrific devastation he and his party have created. All the while they continue the very policies that are causing this horror show to go. We cannot take it any longer as a country," Trump charged.

He outlined how his administration had worked on border security, only to see those efforts destroyed by Biden when he took office.

There's now a total disaster at America's southern border, and Biden critics point out he's allowed in millions of illegal aliens, including what amounts to an "army" of military-age men who could attack from inside.

The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump said, "Biden has aided and abetted the importation of millions and millions of illegal alien migrants and resettled them into your communities.

"It’s time to tell Crooked Joe Biden, 'You’re Fired!'"

