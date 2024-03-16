A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Election PoliticsTHE SWAMP

Trump's hush money trial delayed by judge

Will be delayed for at least 3 weeks

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 16, 2024 at 10:17am

President Donald J. Trump, joined by Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, participates in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

Will Kessler
Daily Caller News Foundation

A judge in former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan, New York, ordered Friday that the trial be delayed for at least three weeks.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan has scheduled a hearing for March 25, the day that the trial was previously supposed to start, and agreed to a 30-day postponement in the alleged hush money case against the former president. The order follows Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg telling the judge Thursday that he would not oppose a delay in order for both sides to review new records released by the United States Attorney’s Office.

“As evidenced by Defendant’s most recent letter filed this afternoon, there are significant questions of fact which this Court must resolve before it may rule on Defendant’s motion,” the filing reads. “Therefore, the Court agrees with Defendant that a prompt hearing is required on the pending discovery motion, the circumstances surrounding the document production by the USAO-SDNY and the scheduling of a trial date, if one is necessary.”

Trump’s lawyers previously requested a 90-day delay to review the tens of thousands of pages of documents from the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan, which has been investigating the case, according to the AP. Trump’s lawyers believe that some of the new evidence is favorable to the defense.

The former president asked the judge on Monday to delay the trial until after the Supreme Court decides whether Trump has presidential immunity, which will be decided in another case. Trump was indicted by a grand jury in March 2023 on 34 counts of allegedly falsifying business records in relation to hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The suit stems from an alleged $130,000 payment that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sent Daniels to have her not reveal an earlier affair with the former president.

Trump is also embroiled in another case in Georgia after being indicted in August for allegations that he tried to overturn the 2020 election in the state along with other co-defendants. Six charges in the case were dismissed Wednesday after the judge ruled there was not enough information to pursue them intelligently.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

