Truth Social to go public, could net Trump billions

Investors approve merger proposal

By Around the Web
Published March 22, 2024 at 3:10pm

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

Shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corporation (DWAC) voted to approve a merger with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) on Friday, potentially netting billions of dollars to former President Donald Trump, Axios reported.

The vote to approve the merger with TMTG, the parent company of Truth Social, could give Trump almost 79 million shares of stock in the entity, worth over $3 billion, The Hill reported. Former Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California will serve as CEO of TMTG, according to Axios.

While Trump is barred from selling shares for six months, he could receive a waiver to sell from the board, Axios reported.

The merger comes as Trump faces a Monday deadline to post an appeals bond of over $450 million to cover the judgment in a civil fraud case issued by New York Judge Arthur Engoron.

Trump announced he would start the social media company in October 2021, months after being banned from Twitter and other social media sites in the wake of the January 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol building.

Twitter reinstated Trump in November 2022 following an online poll by Elon Musk, who completed the acquisition of the social media site in October of that year.

The Trump Media and Technology Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







×