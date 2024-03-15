A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthFOOD FOR THOUGHT

Tyson Foods closes major meat plant as it transitions to insect farming

4 additional plants to close by mid-fiscal 2024

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 15, 2024 at 1:47pm
(Pexels)

(DISSWIRE) – The world’s leading meat producer, Tyson Foods Inc., announced the closure of its largest pork packing plant in Iowa this week as the company transitions towards insect farming to produce
“meat alternatives.”

The meat giant also indicated that four additional plants would close by mid-fiscal 2024, just days after announcing the closure of two major chicken plants.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close our Perry, Iowa pork facility,” spokesperson said in a statement. “We understand the impact of this decision on our team members and the local community.”

TRENDING: Seriously: China now wants to annex ... SPACE!

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Tyson Foods closes major meat plant as it transitions to insect farming
Behavioral scientist researching why people lie and cheat, lied and cheated with data
Teachers union yanking kids from class to attend get-out-the-vote event for cause it supports
Supremes say government officials can sometimes block constituents on social media
Conservatives win triple-header in one of America's bluest states
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×