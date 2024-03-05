A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel Scandals WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

U.N.: 'Convincing' proof of sex crimes against hostages, 'reasonable' proof of Oct. 7 rapes

Sexualized torture and sexualized cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 4, 2024 at 7:55pm
Shani Louk (Instagram)

Shani Louk, an Israeli victim of 'unfathomable horrors' by Hamas

(JNS) -- There is “clear and convincing” evidence that terrorists committed sexual violence, including rape, against hostages in Gaza, and there are “reasonable grounds” to conclude that terrorists raped and gang raped Israeli women in multiple locations on Oct. 7, according to a United Nations report released on Monday.

“With respect to hostages, the mission team found clear and convincing information that some have been subjected to various forms of conflict-related sexual violence including rape and sexualized torture and sexualized cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment,” according to the report, “and it also has reasonable grounds to believe that such violence may be ongoing.”

“At the Nova music festival and its surroundings, there are reasonable grounds to believe that multiple incidents of sexual violence took place with victims being subjected to rape and/or gang rape, and then killed or killed while being raped,” the report stated. It added that there are also “reasonable grounds” to think that sexual violence, including rape, occurred on Road 232, on which people fled from the festival, and at Kibbutz Re’im, where they sought shelter.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
