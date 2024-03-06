A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.N. official won't say who accused IDF of rape, sexual abuse

'Multiple forms of sexual assault, such as being stripped naked and searched by male Israeli army officers'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 6, 2024 at 11:50am
Reem Alsalem, U.N. special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, its causes and consequences, briefs reporters following the presentation of her report to the Third Committee of the U.N. General Assembly on Oct. 3, 2023. (U.N. photo by Rick Bajornas)

(JNS) -- Another United Nations special rapporteur is using her platform to deny terrorist attacks against Israel.

Reem Alsalem, a Jordanian national and U.N. special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, is an author of a Feb. 19 report listing alleged abuses by Israel against Palestinian women and girls, including reports of “multiple forms of sexual assault, such as being stripped naked and searched by male Israeli army officers.”

It adds that “at least two female Palestinian detainees were reportedly raped while others were reportedly threatened with rape and sexual violence.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
