A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

U.S. confirms Hamas No. 3 Marwan Issa killed in Israeli strike

'The rest of the top leaders are in hiding, likely deep in the Hamas tunnel network'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 19, 2024 at 9:38am
Israel Defense Forces troops in Gaza in March 2024 (IDF photo)

Israel Defense Forces troops in Gaza in March 2024 (IDF photo)

(JNS) -- The United States on Monday confirmed that an Israeli airstrike in Gaza last week killed senior Hamas commander Marwan Issa.

“Hamas’s number three, Marwan Issa, was killed in an Israeli operation last week,” U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during a White House press briefing.

[ic_trending]

“The rest of the top leaders are in hiding, likely deep in the Hamas tunnel network, and justice will come for them too. We are helping to ensure that,” he added.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Abortions hit highest levels in a decade due to unnerving reason
Famous luxury carmaker pushes back ambitious all-electric goals
Jack Smith may press 'red button' to disqualify judge and get Trump
Trump sues ABC and George Stephanopoulos for 'rape' defamation
'He must be so proud': High-school male pushes females out of high jump honors
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×