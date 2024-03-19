U.S. confirms Hamas No. 3 Marwan Issa killed in Israeli strike

(JNS) -- The United States on Monday confirmed that an Israeli airstrike in Gaza last week killed senior Hamas commander Marwan Issa.

“Hamas’s number three, Marwan Issa, was killed in an Israeli operation last week,” U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during a White House press briefing.

נמשכת פעילות כוחות צה״ל ושב״כ, כוחות שייטת 13 וצוות הקרב של חטיבה 401 בהובלת אוגדה 162, במרחב בית החולים שיפאא׳. הלוחמים מחסלים מחבלים בקרבות פנים מול פנים ומאתרים אמצעי לחימה במרחב תוך מניעת פגיעה באזרחים, חולים, צוותים רפואיים וציוד רפואי>> pic.twitter.com/vAB7T70x8L — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 19, 2024

“The rest of the top leaders are in hiding, likely deep in the Hamas tunnel network, and justice will come for them too. We are helping to ensure that,” he added.

