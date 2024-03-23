A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S. decries 'outrageous' China and Russia veto of its Gaza ceasefire resolution at U.N.

Sought to release all hostages

Published March 23, 2024 at 3:28pm

(ZEROHEDGE) – On Friday Russia and China, along with Algeria, vetoed a U.S. draft resolution on Gaza calling for ceasefire, with the objectors complaining that the language fell short of a clear and unequivocal demand for a ceasefire.

The draft ceasefire sought to directly link an immediate ceasefire with the release of all hostages from Gaza. China and Russia saw in it language that paves the way for okaying an Israeli offensive against Rafah.

U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said of the proposed resolution, "We want to see an immediate and sustained ceasefire as part of a deal that leads to the release of all hostages being held by Hamas and other groups and that will allow much more life-saving, humanitarian aid to get into Gaza."

