A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

U.S. 'flooding the market,' as Gazan gangs 'monetize' humanitarian aid

'You know that some of this assistance is going to be looted'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 4, 2024 at 2:18pm
A U.S. Air Force loadmaster releases humanitarian aid pallets of food and water over Gaza on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo)

A U.S. Air Force loadmaster releases humanitarian aid pallets of food and water over Gaza on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo)

(JNS) -- The United States, which as provided $180 million in humanitarian aid to Palestinian since Oct. 7, is seeking “additional pathways” to get aid into the Strip, three senior U.S. officials said on Saturday on a background call with journalists.

Three U.S. military transport planes dropped 66 bundles, with a total of 38,000 Meals, Ready-to-Eat, along the Gazan coastline at sites “where we thought people would be able to best access the aid,” one of the senior U.S. officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re looking at the land routes. We’re looking at the sea route, we’re looking at the air route to really ensure that we’re exploring every opportunity to get assistance in,” the senior official said.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







U.S. 'flooding the market,' as Gazan gangs 'monetize' humanitarian aid
'Catastrophic': Andy McCarthy says this overlooked case could 'blow up' Jack Smith's prosecution
Taylor Swift fan buys $700 ticket: With no view of stage?
New bill would ban Justice Dept. from targeting parents at school boards
Local restaurants can't keep up with minimum-wage hikes, inflation
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×