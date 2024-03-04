U.S. 'flooding the market,' as Gazan gangs 'monetize' humanitarian aid

(JNS) -- The United States, which as provided $180 million in humanitarian aid to Palestinian since Oct. 7, is seeking “additional pathways” to get aid into the Strip, three senior U.S. officials said on Saturday on a background call with journalists.

Three U.S. military transport planes dropped 66 bundles, with a total of 38,000 Meals, Ready-to-Eat, along the Gazan coastline at sites “where we thought people would be able to best access the aid,” one of the senior U.S. officials said.

“We’re looking at the land routes. We’re looking at the sea route, we’re looking at the air route to really ensure that we’re exploring every opportunity to get assistance in,” the senior official said.

