U.S. House offers plan to eliminate Joe Biden's rules

One of the ways Joe Biden has done many of the things he's accomplished in the White House has been through changing the rules.

Ballot boxes? They used to be banned but now they're promoted. Environment limits, energy usage, speech limits and more all have been in the bull's-eye for Biden.

In fact, his administration has been the push behind the 188,221 pages of regulations in the Federal Register in the last year.

But a report by columnist Paul Bedard in the Washington Examiner says Congress wants to have some say on the issue.

Republicans in Congress have proposed in their bill for the government's coming budget to throw a wrench in Biden's scheme.

The problem with the rules is that they often are imposed by partisan bureaucrats without any input from Congress.

"This problem has only gotten worse under President Biden, who has spent over $1.5 trillion through various unilateral and even unconstitutional executive actions," explains the House plan.

It proposes to eliminate "all new regulations" created during Biden's term, and permanently trash "those shelved during the coronavirus crisis," the report explained.

It is Wayne Crews, of the Competitive Enterprise Institute, who noted Washington feeds on regulations.

The House Budget Committee's bill noted spending on regulatory agencies has increased from $4 billion in 1960 to almost $70 billion by 2021. "The regulatory army has grown from 57,109 to 288,409 and the pages of rules published in the Federal Register have jumped from 22,877 to 188,221 a year," the Examiner report said.

"It’s hard to argue with the call 'to examine ways to relieve the burdens of overregulation throughout the federal government,' and 'to ensure that once harmful and costly regulations are repealed,'" Crews said.

The report noted President Donald Trump "has promised to repeal many Biden regulations if he is elected. During his first term, Trump required that at least two regulations be killed for every new one his team sought."

