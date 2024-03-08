Ukraine war: We'd follow the money, if only we could

C'mon people! Let's all get together and support the Ukrainian democracy that made the Bidens rich! If I have to scratch my head any harder, I'm going to get brains in my fingernails. Just when we had enough of the deceptive demonization of Russia, laid upon us for the sole purpose of hindering Trump's ascent, we are provided a new reason to reinvigorate and improve that old bias. Trump is coming back and hard, so the best angle, jousting for top position amongst a host of other ploys now in play, is to go back to the tried and true. If Russia-Russia-Russia wasn't quite enough, the default choice of the truly unimaginative, is Russia-Russia-Russia-Russia. Any danger to my brain from my scratching fingers is rendered moot, as my head threatens to explode.

"Bipartisanship" at last! Did all the politicians across those hallowed aisles just get jealous of the Bidens' fabulously profitable Ukrainian graft, and decide to get a piece for themselves, while the Fed could still print money? Must be, methinks. Why else the wild flag-waving support, for sending billions, by the hundreds, to "the world's most corrupt government," without asking for so much as a receipt in return?! Where is it all going? "Why, to fight those rascally Rooskies, of course!"

And while we're at it, since we're not tracking a nickel on the dollar, how much can we imagine has been mandated, quietly, to be returned home to finance the ongoing "complete transformation of America," with a million here and there, on the side, for the faithful supporters? How many glasses are being raised, in the conspirators' private lairs, to finally showing up the Big Guy's paltry 10%? Did you see that? Someone said "conspirators"! Another conspiracy theory, so easily dismissed, by definition, as election-denier, white supremacist and racist dis-mis-info.

Would I care to pronounce myself a vile Putin Lover? I think not, lest a heavy thumping visit my door along with a few flash grenades through the windows, or, at best, be merely utterly canceled. Fortunately, it's a free country, so I'll be fine … right? But whether or not I think well of the former KGB Bond villain is irrelevant. The Russian people seem to support him broadly (if you care to believe the Russian polls). I will only go so far as to suggest that, just maybe, it was pure and evil lunacy to force his hand into this war.

And yes, that case can be made without breaking a sweat. We made a promise, to that oft-invaded nation, that there would be no NATO expansion to the east, to Russian borders, and we betrayed our promise. Putin though, kept his decades-long, continually restated promise to go to war if we so betrayed our word. No one ever invades us, so it is understandable that the whole issue might slip our minds. We helped overthrow an elected government in the Ukraine that sought peace with Russia, in 2014, in favor of a government we controlled, that only then commenced to make war against the eastern, largely Russian provinces. As Russian forces gathered near the border, in the days leading up to their entrance into Ukrainian territory, the shelling of Donetsk was increased by 1,000%. Funny thing, that …

Please notice this truth. The left smiles compassionately and claims only to desire peace. But they suddenly make ready for war, against whoever stands in the way of their agenda. See, for example, Russia, China, Germany. This truth can be found plainly at the root of most of the genocides in the last century, and well into this one. Much the same can be said of Islamic Jihad, throughout their conquests of the last several centuries, and the slaughter and forced conversions of millions of Christians, Hindus. Buddhists, Jews, polytheists, the virtual extinction of Zoroastrians, the genocide of Armenians (1915-16), to the 2001 U.S. attacks and the ongoing mass-murders of Christians in Nigeria and elsewhere. We would run out of space trying to recount all the evils these ideologies have wrought.

So, is Russia the biggest threat we now face? (Or have the foolish Western alliance's choice been made to become the greatest threat to Russia?) One might easily propose that this war, rather than a primarily Russian aggression, can be seen more clearly as a manufactured excuse for leftist political gain and a gift to the coffers of the increasingly communistic empaths of the Techno-Military-Industrial Complex. War is sometimes useful politics, and always good business for some.

Communism did not become extinct with the fall of the Berlin Wall. The last vestiges of Stalinism fell into disrepute, but the Alinskyites rose up and took center stage with their long march through the institutions. In this they have succeeded, and we are now approaching the final test of that strategy.

Islamic Jihad did not become a religion of peace just because George Bush said so. That is only the case where they are found to be a very small minority or where they have grown to such a majority that all the infidels have either become cowed or have been eliminated. The Left has supported the massive migrations from primarily Islamic areas into Western countries, because out of the chaos it promises, they hope, ultimately, to become the strong arm of order.

Islam is totalitarian, by definition, and against the rule of anything non-Islamic.

Communism/Fascism is totalitarian, by definition, and against the rule of anything non-atheistic.

For the present, they appreciate their common ground, against the rule of anything Judeo-Christian. This, more than anything, informs their determined battle to corrupt and overcome Western civilization. They both intend to face off against each other, after the Great Satan and the Running Dog Capitalists have been laid to rest. But, for now, they are like the U.S./Russian alliance against Hitler in World War II.

Russia is now largely totalitarian, Putin having consolidated his power, much to the level of a tzar or a king. But it is neither any longer communist, nor is it, at least within its own borders, a supporter of Islamic Jihad. The government, to some degree (not pretending to know to what degree), limits the influence of Western missionaries. And, many argue, it controls the political influence of the Russian Orthodox Church. But it does not denigrate their orthodoxy. A nation of forced atheism has been converted to a self-identifying Christian nation. In that, we should appreciate their example (yes, with a thousand caveats, all agreed).

We should, at least, be at peace with them, and in the best of all worlds, joining them in common cause against those working for both our destruction and theirs, rather than stupidly pushing them into a strategic alliance with Joe Biden's good friends in China.

