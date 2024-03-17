Union complains Democrats refusing to engage in wage talks

Democrats and unions go together, mostly.

Organized labor almost always is aligned with the political goals of the Democrat Party. Few Republicans ever see a union endorsement, and the donations from union members largely end up in Democrat coffers.

But that hand-in-glove relationship is taking a hit in Colorado, where union leaders are complaining that Democrat leaders in the statehouse are refusing to engage in wage talks.

The fight is described by Colorado Politics and involves the Political Workers Guild of Colorado.

TRENDING: To DEI for

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

That group represents legislative aides, organizers and campaign workers, and in a letter charged that its members suggested a cost-of-living wage increase from $23 an hour to $30 an hour.

And they proposed full benefits like other members of Colorado's legislature.

But the union said state leaders, all Democrats in Colorado's one-party rule, "ignored the proposal and declined to meet."

"Democratic leadership abandon the labor values they campaign on when it comes time to pay their staff a living wage," the union charged.

The union said negotiations have stalled because Democrat leadership won't engage, but Senate President Steve Fenberg said it's simply a matter of the legislative process, and the bill tied to the discussions has advanced from the House to the Senate.

Fenberg said Democrat leaders have been working with PWG since its creation in 2021.

He called it a "mischaracterization" to say Democrats are not negotiating.

Twenty-four members of the state House joined in the letter expressing concerns about the pay, but Fenberg said those members should have addressed their concerns when the bill was before them.

WND SPECIAL REPORT – "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS": From the Biden administration's enthusiastic support for amputating body parts of troubled children, to its obsession with bringing as many millions of illegal aliens, terrorists and Chinese soldiers as possible into America, it is increasingly clear that many of this nation's current leaders are, to put it plainly, stark raving mad.

Indeed, psychiatric experts are finally documenting how the symptom profiles of scary conditions like "Borderline Personality Disorder" and "Narcissistic Personality Disorder" PERFECTLY MATCH today's top leaders.

One groundbreaking peer-reviewed study published in 2023 documents how left-wing extremism is closely associated with "psychopathic tendencies." Likewise, retired psychiatrist Brad Lyles, M.D., explains how "one way of understanding the increasingly outlandish beliefs and behaviors of the left is through the lens of Borderline Personality Disorder." And one of America's top forensic psychiatrists, Lyle Rossiter, M.D., described Barack Obama's mental state as "Malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder."

Consider a typical description of sociopathy: "Sociopaths are often well-liked because of their charm and high charisma, but they do not usually care about other people. They think mainly of themselves and often blame others for the things that they do. They have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly. They seldom feel guilt or learn from punishments." Remind you of anyone?

From Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to their presidential Cabinet – including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra – all of these people "have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly."

But it's not just Democrat leaders. Multiple surveys now show how rank-and-file Democrats are TWICE as likely to be diagnosed with a mental disorder as Republicans – from depression to bipolar disorder to schizophrenia to narcissistic personality disorder. All this and much more is stunningly laid out in the March edition of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS." Don't miss it – you will see the whole political-cultural-spiritual war raging in the U.S.A. in a whole new light.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!