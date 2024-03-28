A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
University nursing program gets 'racial healing' grant for DEI curriculum

Retired nurse says DEI makes healthcare worse, drives people from profession

Published March 28, 2024 at 1:51pm

(Image courtesy Pexels)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Elmhurst University will hire a “diversity, equity, and inclusion” consultant to revise its nursing program.

The $25,000 “racial healing” grant from Illinois will “help the department ensure its Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) curriculum fully integrates diversity, equity and inclusion concepts,” according to a March news release.

“We’re hoping to get people more comfortable talking and learning about the intersectionality of our lives and society,” Becky Hullet, director of the west suburban Chicago university’s graduate nursing programs, stated in the news release. The eventual goal is to integrate DEI throughout all nursing degrees.

