EducationCRIME AND PUNISHMENT

University parents hire private security to protect students from crime

Point to increase in local robberies, trespassers in residence halls

Published March 14, 2024 at 11:13am

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – University of California at Berkeley students are seeing more security officers on campus this month after a group of frustrated parents said they raised the money to hire them.

Parents with the group Safe Bears hired six private security guards, or “safety ambassadors,” to patrol the campus from 6:30 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to the group’s website.

Sagar Jethani, a parent of twin boys at UC Berkeley, told CBS News concerned parents took matters into their own hands after the university ignored their repeated requests. “The fact is if they’re not going to act, despite repeated pleas from parents and students to take more substantial action, then we’re going to act,” Jethani said. “We’re going to do what needs to be done to keep our family safe.”

Read the full story ›

