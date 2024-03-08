A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education FaithMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH

University terrorism center database includes peaceful pro-life students

Considering legal action

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 8, 2024 at 12:29pm
2022 March for Life

(LIFENEWS) – Two peaceful pro-life students appear to be listed by a University of Maryland’s terrorism center database. UMD did not respond to inquiries from The College Fix, but a pro-life group said its attorneys would review the research to consider legal action.

The university’s National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism has endeavored to track alleged “extremism” from 1948 to 2021 through a database titled, “Profiles of Individual Radicalization in the United States.”

PIRUS lists mainstream pro-life organizations, like Pro-Life Action League, among threats such as the Ku Klux Klan and Al Qaeda. Moreover, two subjects affiliated with Students for Life of America appear to be peaceful protesters who were cleared of charges, The Fix found.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







