Unveiled: 'The website Joe Biden doesn't want you to see'

Joe Biden's economic policies and practices have left Americans paying 18% more for their living costs than when he took office – that's the inflation that has been documented during that time.

And now there's a website showing the receipts.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's Bidenomics.com and it's from Americans for Prosperity, the organization Fox News calls the "influential and deep-pocketed fiscally conservative grassroots network founded by the billionaire Koch Brothers."

TRENDING: Mother-to-be murdered for refusing abortion

The sponsors call it "the website Joe Biden doesn't want you to see."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

ADVERTISEMENT

AFP says its offering is a "real-time resource for the truth on Bidenomics."

"As the Biden Administration tours the country trying to convince people that Bidenomics is working, AFP is throwing significant weight behind its accountability efforts to define the true impact of Bidenomics and force lawmakers to own their support of it."

Is 'Bidenomics' synonymous with disaster? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (44 Votes) 2% (1 Votes)

The outreach will include physical ads, mobile billboards, digital targeting, mail outreach, grassroots events, door knocking and phone calls and will reach eight figures, AFP said.

"Under the Biden Administration, Americans are paying more and getting less. In the last four years, reckless spending has driven the national debt past $34 trillion – more than $258,000 of debt per household – and Americans’ purchasing power has declined as families have seen the prices of goods and services rise much faster than their income. Prices are now 17.9% higher and the average household is paying $11,400 more each year just to maintain the same quality of life as when President Biden took office," AFP said.

AFP Vice President of Government Affairs Akash Chougule said, "President Biden will try to paint a rosy picture about Bidenomics in his State of the Union this week, but it’s no use pretending high prices are someone else’s fault. The reality is that everything costs more due to President Biden’s big government spending binge. President Biden and his allies in Congress flooded the economy with more than $5 trillion and now Americans are paying thousands more each year just to make ends meet. The White House is telling Americans not to believe their checkbooks, but AFP is committed to calling out Bidenomics for what it is and turning up the heat on those responsible. It’s time to tell Joe Biden and his allies in Congress that we’ve had enough of Bidenomics."

ADVERTISEMENT

Fox reported its national poll shows "president remains deeply underwater on handling the economy – which remains the top issue on the minds of Americans. Biden stood at 37% approval and 62% disapproval on the issue in the poll, which was conducted Feb. 25-28."

WND SPECIAL REPORT – "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS": From the Biden administration's enthusiastic support for amputating body parts of troubled children, to its obsession with bringing as many millions of illegal aliens, terrorists and Chinese soldiers as possible into America, it is increasingly clear that many of this nation's current leaders are, to put it plainly, stark raving mad.

Indeed, psychiatric experts are finally documenting how the symptom profiles of scary conditions like "Borderline Personality Disorder" and "Narcissistic Personality Disorder" PERFECTLY MATCH today's top leaders.

One groundbreaking peer-reviewed study published in 2023 documents how left-wing extremism is closely associated with "psychopathic tendencies." Likewise, retired psychiatrist Brad Lyles, M.D., explains how "one way of understanding the increasingly outlandish beliefs and behaviors of the left is through the lens of Borderline Personality Disorder." And one of America's top forensic psychiatrists, Lyle Rossiter, M.D., described Barack Obama's mental state as "Malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder."

Consider a typical description of sociopathy: "Sociopaths are often well-liked because of their charm and high charisma, but they do not usually care about other people. They think mainly of themselves and often blame others for the things that they do. They have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly. They seldom feel guilt or learn from punishments." Remind you of anyone?

From Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to their presidential Cabinet – including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra – all of these people "have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly."

But it's not just Democrat leaders. Multiple surveys now show how rank-and-file Democrats are TWICE as likely to be diagnosed with a mental disorder as Republicans – from depression to bipolar disorder to schizophrenia to narcissistic personality disorder. All this and much more is stunningly laid out in the March edition of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS." Don't miss it – you will see the whole political-cultural-spiritual war raging in the U.S.A. in a whole new light.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!