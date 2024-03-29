A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthFEARS OF THE FUTURE

Urgent warning for anyone using scarily accurate 'AI death calculator'

Copycat apps are appearing online

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 29, 2024 at 2:18pm

(METRO U.K.) – The team behind an ‘AI death calculator’ that can predict, well, when you’ll die, has issued a stark warning for those keen to find out their life expectancy.

Danish researchers unveiled the Life2vec AI chatbot in December. They said the program can accurately predict not only how long you’ll live, but also how rich you will be. Now, a number of copycat apps are appearing online that appear to be scams – while the original chatbot has not been released to the public.

The team have put out a warning that scammers have created fraudulent websites imitating the chatbot which ‘have nothing to do with us and our work’.

Read the full story ›

