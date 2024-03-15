A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health WorldSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD

Victory in fight to save children from COVID injection mandates

Previously had forced shots for kids 6 months to 5 years

Published March 15, 2024 at 3:25pm
Published March 15, 2024 at 3:25pm

(DAILY CLOUT) – DailyClout and the work of the WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Document Investigations volunteers had its first VICTORY in a Senate Hearing, potentially leading to the saving of babies and infant lives in Brazil.

On Monday, February 26, 2024, the Brazilian Senate held a public hearing in the capital city of Brasilia about the forced (mandatory) COVID-19 shots required for children 6 months old to 5 years old. Scheduled for four hours, the hearing lasted more than eight hours, ending with a vote against the mandates and the setting up of a commission across both Houses of Parliament to decide how to put this into law.

A group of international doctors had been testifying in prior provincial hearings, but now it had reached an official hearing at the federal level. Several Brazilian doctors also gave testimony about the findings in their own country. The medical lead of the WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer volunteers, Dr. Chris Flowers, gave testimony based on Pfizer’s own documents, the FDA and CDC advisory committees, and FOIAs obtained through attorney Ed Berkovich.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







