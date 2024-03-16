Video that nearly broke child sex abuse laws during filming given multiple Oscars

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Cassy Fiano-Chesser

Live Action News

Update 3/12/24: “Poor Things,” the film that would have broken a UK child sexual abuse law if it hadn’t edited out a scene in which Emma Stone’s character has sex with a client in front of his two young sons, has taken home four Oscars.

The film was nominated for several Oscars including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay but ultimately won for Best Actress (Stone), Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

1/11/24: A new movie starring actress Emma Stone is being criticized for featuring children in an adult sex scene, further raising alarm for how much children are sexualized in Hollywood and in overall culture.

In an apparent twist on Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein,” “Poor Things” tells the story of a woman named Bella Baxter, played by Stone, who initially committed suicide while pregnant. A mad scientist finds her body and takes the brain of her preborn child, implants it into Bella’s body, and resurrects her. This results in a living person with an adult woman’s body and an infant’s mind.

From the very beginning of the film, Bella is depicted engaging in sexual behavior, even when she purportedly has an infant’s mind. This, alone, is disturbing given that Planned Parenthood’s allies commonly repeat the claim that “children are sexual beings” — and by this, they typically mean that even very young children can experience sexual feelings and desires much like adults — an assertion based on the pedophilic “research” of Alfred Kinsey.

Though she develops throughout the movie, Bella has a child-like mind, and yet she frequently has sex in the film, including while engaging in prostitution. This is portrayed as justifiable because Bella “is a being of free will” and therefore has the agency to do what she likes; even her would-be husband shrugs off her promiscuity, remarking, “It is your body, Bella Baxter; yours to give freely.”

As if this weren’t disturbing enough, one of the scenes in the movie is garnering a great deal of controversy. Bella has many clients while working in a brothel, but one of them is a father, who brings his two sons there to watch him have sex with her, as a warped version of sexual education.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

According to BuzzFeed, this “original sex scene only ever featured in Poor Things’ film festival run,” because before being submitted for formal consideration, filmmakers re-edited the scene so that it did not depict “sexual activity in the presence of children.” If it had not been re-edited, it would have violated the UK’s Protection of Children Act 1978. The movie, however, was still rated by the BBFC as an 18 — the highest possible rating — largely due to the amount of nudity and graphic sex included. The run time for the film is the same in the U.S. and the UK.

Shockingly, angry cries of “censorship” erupted as a result of this “re-editing” to avoid depictions of the sexualization of children. Yet on X (formerly known as Twitter), one user responded to the censorship outcry by stating, “Well… don’t have sex scenes involving children, in any way, in your movie.”

It has become increasingly common for graphic depictions of sex to be pushed onto children. Even actress Gwyneth Paltrow, an outspoken supporter of Planned Parenthood, was in shock when she learned what her daughter was being taught in sixth grade sex ed class. “They taught them sex ed in sixth grade, which, like, yeah, OK. But I really was not prepared with the information that they came home with,” she said, explaining, “They taught them everything. Everything. Anything you’re thinking — they taught the 11-, 12-year-olds. Told them everything, I swear.”

This is not unusual for Planned Parenthood, which has long been in the business of selling sex to children. Bill Taverner, Executive Director at the Center for Sex Education —Planned Parenthood of Northern, Central, and Southern New Jersey’s sex education arm, with the largest national conference for sex educators — has openly claimed that children are “born sexual” (again, a Kinsey-created falsehood) and has even advocated for using pornography in sex ed classes.

The notion of letting children be children, and not exploiting and abusing them with adult sexual desires, is clearly something in which Hollywood and the abortion industry are not interested.

Editor’s Note, 1/12/24: This article has been updated for clarity.

