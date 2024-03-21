Video shows illegal migrants overwhelming Texas National Guard, storming border wall

Harold Hutchison

Video taken near El Paso, Texas, shows illegal immigrants tearing down a barrier and overwhelming members of the Texas National Guard as they stormed across the border.

The illegal immigrants are seen pulling the barrier open as four National Guardsmen try to keep them from crossing the border in the video posted on X by New York Post reporter Jennie Taer Thursday. The illegal immigrants rush through the gap opened, almost trampling the National Guard personnel, until coming up against a second, sturdier barrier.

WATCH:

This is the moment when TX National Guard became overrun by migrants rioting to get across the border here in El Paso today We were there and saw it all happen. Absolute chaos here. pic.twitter.com/VN6Kf663ie — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 21, 2024

Texas has been clashing with the Biden administration over the state’s efforts to stop illegal immigration, with the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit placing legislation that would allow state and local law enforcement to arrest illegal immigrants on hold.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas has called up the state’s National Guard to assist in erecting barriers to prevent illegal entry at places like Eagle Pass, which has been a hot spot for illegal crossing.

United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has reported more than 6.6 million encounters with illegal immigrants since the start of fiscal year 2021, including over 2.2 million in fiscal year 2022. Biden reversed multiple policies initiated by Trump on his first days in office.

