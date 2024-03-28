A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Visualizing the massively varied cost of an EpiPen across major markets

Global epinephrine market valued at $1.75 billion in 2022

Around the Web
Published March 28, 2024 at 2:37pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – EpiPens are auto-injectors containing epinephrine, a drug that can treat or reverse severe allergic reactions, potentially preventing death.

The global epinephrine market was valued at $1.75 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $4.08 billion by 2030. North America represents over 60% of the market. EpiPens, however, can be prohibitively expensive in some regions.

The U.S. stands out as the most expensive market for EpiPens, despite over 1 million Americans having epinephrine prescriptions. After Mylan (now part of Pfizer) acquired the rights to produce EpiPens in the U.S. in 2007, the cost of a two-pack skyrocketed to $600, up from about $60.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







