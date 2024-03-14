Voters: Feds have double standard for Trump, Biden document cases

The federal government has had two cases involving the possession of classified documents in the headlines, after it decided simply to drop the issue of the fact that former Vice President Mike Pence was involved in a similar situation.

One is that President Donald Trump had documents in his Florida home, paperwork from his presidency that he had the authority to declassify.

The other is Joe Biden's possession in multiple locations, including his home and an unsecured garage, of boxes of classified papers that he apparently used in helping a ghostwriter to work on a project for which he was paid millions.

The case against Trump resulted in a long list of felony charges; the special counsel reviewing Biden's probable criminal acts said he wouldn't recommend charging him because of his failing memory and other "diminished" capabilities.

TRENDING: Can Biden buy enough of the voters?

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Now a poll shows that American voters clearly see that as a double standard, a favorable treatment of one person and an attack on another not because of what they did but because of who they are.

"To start with, I&I/TIPP asked the poll’s 1,419 respondents whether they were following the Hur investigation 'very closely,' 'somewhat closely,' 'not very closely,' 'not at all closely,' and 'not sure,'" the polling organization said.

"Only those responding with the first two answers, 'very closely' or 'somewhat closely,' were counted. That totaled 568 people, or roughly 40% of all those who took the poll."

Does America have a two-tiered justice system? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Sixty-nine percent said it was "lenient" for special counsel Robert Hur to recommend against charging Biden over his actions.

The poll said, "Here’s where it gets interesting. Among Democrats, 69% called Biden’s treatment 'lenient,' while 27% disagreed. But only 50% of Republicans agreed, while 46% disagreed. Independents broke 53% agree, 39% disagree."

Then a followup asked voters to compare the cases, and 62% said the DOJ was "more lenient" to Biden than President Trump. Even a plurality of Democrats, 47%, saw that.

"Across all political parties, there was either a plurality or outright majority saying that DOJ had played favorites in how it charged the two likely candidates for president. For Democrats, it was 47% saying Biden’s treatment was more lenient than Trump’s, while 33% said Trump’s treatment was more lenient. For Republicans, the same questions elicited 79% saying Biden got more lenient treatment, versus just 16% saying Trump did. Independents came in at 59% Biden and 21% Trump," the polling explained.

"In short, Americans focused on Hur’s investigation of Biden’s mishandling of classified documents are mostly convinced that the Department of Justice’s efforts show a clear double standard when applying federal law in this case," the report said.

Further, the report said, the DOJ refused to hand over documents from Hur's investigation of Biden that Congress considering a Biden impeachment case requested.

So the poll asked, "To what extent to you agree or disagree? The transcript of Special Counsel Hur’s interview with President Biden must be released to the public."

A full 85% said they agreed strongly or somewhat, and that included large majorities of Democrats, Republicans and independents.

Meanwhile, the disparity remains: No charges are likely against Biden over his willful retention of classified documents, which he did not, at the time, have authority to declassify, while Trump's case is moving forward in federal court.

And that already is giving rise to defense arguments that Trump is being "selectively prosecuted," the report said. "Americans clearly see an imbalance in how Biden and Trump have been treated in this case, which could well have an impact on the outcome of the 2024 election."

WND SPECIAL REPORT – "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS": From the Biden administration's enthusiastic support for amputating body parts of troubled children, to its obsession with bringing as many millions of illegal aliens, terrorists and Chinese soldiers as possible into America, it is increasingly clear that many of this nation's current leaders are, to put it plainly, stark raving mad.

Indeed, psychiatric experts are finally documenting how the symptom profiles of scary conditions like "Borderline Personality Disorder" and "Narcissistic Personality Disorder" PERFECTLY MATCH today's top leaders.

One groundbreaking peer-reviewed study published in 2023 documents how left-wing extremism is closely associated with "psychopathic tendencies." Likewise, retired psychiatrist Brad Lyles, M.D., explains how "one way of understanding the increasingly outlandish beliefs and behaviors of the left is through the lens of Borderline Personality Disorder." And one of America's top forensic psychiatrists, Lyle Rossiter, M.D., described Barack Obama's mental state as "Malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder."

Consider a typical description of sociopathy: "Sociopaths are often well-liked because of their charm and high charisma, but they do not usually care about other people. They think mainly of themselves and often blame others for the things that they do. They have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly. They seldom feel guilt or learn from punishments." Remind you of anyone?

From Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to their presidential Cabinet – including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra – all of these people "have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly."

But it's not just Democrat leaders. Multiple surveys now show how rank-and-file Democrats are TWICE as likely to be diagnosed with a mental disorder as Republicans – from depression to bipolar disorder to schizophrenia to narcissistic personality disorder. All this and much more is stunningly laid out in the March edition of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS." Don't miss it – you will see the whole political-cultural-spiritual war raging in the U.S.A. in a whole new light.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!