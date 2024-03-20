Wake up, America: Our universities are raising domestic terrorists

Where would one expect to find lessons taught from a book entitled "How to Blow Up A Pipeline"? Perhaps at a terrorist training camp run by ISIS, al-Qaida or Hamas? While such teachings would be part of their curriculum, one would not expect to learn at least 16 state universities in the U.S. are providing such teachings as well.

The above book, published by Swedish professor Andreas Malm in 2021, leaves no doubt about its intent. Condemning peaceful protests as ineffective, he not only seeks to employ terrorism to overthrow capitalism but harbors no concerns over people getting killed in the process. He enthusiastically writes about such victims, "Demolish them, burn them, blow them up. Let the capitalists who keep investing in the fire know that their properties will be trashed."

Malm's book credits Palestinian terrorists for their inspiration. He praises their ingenuity, saying, "As part of the mass resistance in the besieged Gaza Strip in the spring of 2018, Palestinians invented techniques for sending kites and helium-inflated condoms carrying incendiary materials across the wall to burn Israeli property."

While claiming he has yet to have had the opportunity to blow up a pipeline, Malm said he would "gladly participate" if the opportunity arose. In an interview, and without hesitation, he admitted he encourages increased pipeline sabotage. He firmly advocates promoting eco-terrorism to bring down capitalism. As such, should we be shocked to see these universities next turn to hiring members of real terrorist groups to come teach their students?

Ironically, despite the above and Malm's assertion that he stands by his claims to sabotage energy infrastructure, he is troubled to be associated with terrorism. Apparently, since his comments have yet to target a specific threat, law enforcement hesitates to officially label him as such.

Meanwhile, Malm is creating his own "Mini-me," prepping his 4-year old son to "be on the lookout for SUVs." The boy has been told these "are the bad cars," familiarizing him with the practice of deflating tires.

But if any example is needed of how far out of control our educational system has gotten, this book and its teachings are it. It underscores why our college campuses became centers of antisemitism in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel by the terrorist group Hamas, which brutally slaughtered 1,200 men, women and children – some burned alive or decapitated.

Despite our intelligence community labeling the book as a "developing threat," some universities have made it required reading. Unsurprisingly, schools like the University of California Berkeley have so mandated. Two instructors there transformed an innocent-sounding biology course into one about "decolonization," stretching the course syllabus description to do so. They expounded that the "class focuses on the scientific practice of modern botanical taxonomy as a colonial formation that conditions our modern relations" and (ready for this) explains how the names of plants "were often forged to be of service to empire-building."

Far left professors teaching various courses at other universities have made Malm's book mandatory reading as well, injecting students with a fatal dose of ideological extremism.

Professor Joseph Mohorcich of the City University of New York embraced the book under the guise of his "Politics and Human Survival" course. The message students received there was that, absent radical action, "everyone could die a terrible death." Apparently, that did not include the victims of a pipeline explosion. The course message that the end fit the means was reflected by Mohorcich's paper entitled, "What level of resistance to air pollution is justified? On violence and self-defense."

Professor Brad Werner at the University of California San Diego required Malm's book for his "Intersectional Struggles for Environmental Justice" course, that focuses on thrashing democracies for the "colonial, capitalist and imperialist exploitation of and damage to the environment." Werner is a one man "developing threat" as he supports "sabotage by indigenous peoples, workers, anarchists and other activist groups."

Professor Joel Wainwright at Ohio State University may not have played football but sure demonstrates signs of taking hits way too many times on the gridiron based on his ideological logic. He made Malm's book required reading for his course on the environment, promoting the overthrow of capitalism as well as the concept of sovereign rule. His book "Climate Leviathan" contains a section entitled "Rethinking Palestine and Israel: Marxist Perspectives," calling for such "revolutionary events" as the overthrow of our government as well as that of China's – the latter outrageously for becoming too capitalistic.

Many state universities have presidents who report to a Board of Regents who, in turn, are appointed by the governor. One can only wonder how far up the chain it is known that students are being taught terrorism. We will probably learn where that buck stops only after one of these students implements the lessons they have learned.

Meanwhile, we are naively left to wonder why we have witnessed so many pro-Hamas protests on college campuses across the country!

