(THE HILL) -- With a ballooning national debt, out-of-control deficit, and soaring interest payments, there is no denying that our nation’s economic outlook is in bad shape.

Despite alarming projections and dire warning signs, the federal government continues to steamroll its way to fiscal ruin — rapidly barreling toward an economic cliff that will devastate Americans for generations to come. Given Washington’s reckless spending habits, it’s plausible to assume that our nation’s leaders are blindfolded by blissful ignorance as the U.S. economy heads off the tracks.

But you would be mistaken. It’s not blissful ignorance, it’s willful negligence.

Washington’s worst-kept secret is that our national debt is the $34 trillion problem that nobody cares about.

Read the full story ›