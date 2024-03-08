A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
CommentaryCOLUMN DU JOUR

Washington’s worst-kept secret

Rep. Andrew Clyde spotlights 'the $34 trillion problem that nobody cares about'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 7, 2024 at 7:11pm

(THE HILL) -- With a ballooning national debt, out-of-control deficit, and soaring interest payments, there is no denying that our nation’s economic outlook is in bad shape.

Despite alarming projections and dire warning signs, the federal government continues to steamroll its way to fiscal ruin — rapidly barreling toward an economic cliff that will devastate Americans for generations to come. Given Washington’s reckless spending habits, it’s plausible to assume that our nation’s leaders are blindfolded by blissful ignorance as the U.S. economy heads off the tracks.

But you would be mistaken. It’s not blissful ignorance, it’s willful negligence.

Washington’s worst-kept secret is that our national debt is the $34 trillion problem that nobody cares about.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Washington’s worst-kept secret
Elon Musk declares no financial support for Biden or Trump in 2024 election
More black women say abortion is their top issue in 2024 election
Palestinian Authority commits to Hamas unity government to fight Israel
Israel: We delivered 5,580 tons of aid to Gaza on Monday alone
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×