WATCH: 5 moments from fiery Oversight Committee impeachment inquiry hearing

'You're obviously not familiar with corruption statutes'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 20, 2024 at 9:56pm
The South Portico of the White House is seen Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The House Oversight Committee‘s second hearing in the impeachment inquiry had several fiery moments throughout the hours of testimony from witnesses regarding President Joe Biden’s family’s business dealings.

With the fireworks of the Wednesday hearing — which started during the first witness’s opening statement — several members of Congress and some of the witnesses were part of fiery moments. Here are five feisty moments from the hearing on Capitol Hill.

During his opening statement, Tony Bobulinski called out Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-NY) and Dan Goldman (D-NY) among the people he alleged had lied about his allegations about the Biden family’s business dealings.

Read the full story ›

