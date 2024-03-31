WATCH: Another barge collides with bridge, second time in a week!

By Cristina Laila

The Gateway Pundit

A bridge near the Kerr Lock & Dam in Sallisaw, Oklahoma, was shut down on Saturday after it was struck by a barge.

“The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to Sequoyah County after a barge hit a bridge near the Kerr Lock & Dam,” 4029tv.com reported.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“US-59 south of Sallisaw at the Kerr Reservoir is completely shut down at this time due to a barge that has struck the bridge. Troopers are diverting traffic away from the area. The bridge is going to be shut down until inspections of the bridge can be made,” Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on Saturday.

Is this barge collision with a bridge in any way related to the Baltimore disaster? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 75% (3 Votes) 25% (1 Votes)

Engineers reportedly inspected the bridge and reopened it for travel later Saturday.

A shocked bystander who captured the collision on video dialed 911 to report the incident.

WATCH:

The US-59 bridge in Sallisaw, Oklahoma is shut down after being struck by a barge. pic.twitter.com/hBUyCnU8Jj — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 30, 2024

This is the second time in a week that a ship has struck a bridge.

Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed very early Tuesday morning after a container ship collided with a support column.

Several people who were working on the Baltimore bridge at the time it collapsed perished.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!