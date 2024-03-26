WATCH: Biden claims he commuted by train over collapsed bridge

Joe Biden took to a podium right away on Tuesday after word of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

There a critical support structure had been hit and knocked down by an out-of-control container ship.

And Biden told how he had commuted many times by car and train across that very bridge.

Except, according to a report in the Post Millennial, the bridge "did not have any rail lines."

It's just the latest in a long list of stories related by Biden that didn't happen because they couldn't have happened. Earlier tales include his interactions with an Amtrak conductor who was long gone before the "conversations" with Biden took place, as well as Biden's multiple "conversations" with foreign leaders who happened to have died years earlier.

Biden says he took the “train” over the Francis Scott Key Bridge “many many times” during commutes. The bridge did not have rail lines. pic.twitter.com/0EyROM06Ma — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 26, 2024

The report noted Biden pledged to have the U.S. taxpayers rebuild the bridge for the harbor there.

And, "He claimed he had taken a commuter rail on the bridge 'many many times' even though it did not have any rail lines."

Biden told reporters he took the bridge 'many many times commuting from the state of Delaware either by train or by car,'" the report said.

He said, "It's my intention that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge, and I expect the Congress to support my effort."

So far, the loss of the bridge appears to have been an accident.

America under Joe Biden: pic.twitter.com/4FnEvczUYI — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) March 26, 2024

"Maryland Governor Wes Moore as well as Biden have indicated that the incident was an accident. Prior to the crash, the crew had notified authorities with a mayday call and the power failed aboard the ship," the report said.

The ship, "Dali," was run by a Singaporean company Synergy Marine Group and is owned by Grace Ocean Pte Ltd.

