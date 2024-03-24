WATCH: Biden regurgitates 'brazen lie' about Trump

By Cristina Laila

The Gateway Pundit

Joe Biden’s team released a pre-recorded video of Biden on Saturday and tried to pass it off as a “live” event.

81-year-old Joe Biden is actually hiding out in Delaware all weekend for another vacation.

Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi joined Joe Biden for his propaganda event dubbed the “National Organizing call with President Joe Biden, President Barack Obama, & Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.”

Of course, Joe Biden had to prerecord the event because he needed multiple takes in order to get through his remarks.

Joe Biden once again spread the debunked lie that “Trump told us to inject ourselves with bleach.”

“Remember, during the pandemic Donald Trump told us to inject ourselves with bleach,” Joe Biden said.

WATCH:

Biden: “Remember, during the pandemic Donald Trump told us to inject ourselves with bleach” pic.twitter.com/OyYmXbhCvJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 23, 2024

This is a brazen lie. Trump never told people to inject themselves with bleach.

President Trump in an April 2020 presser was referring to discussions of testing ultraviolet light on patients and possibly using the light inside the body. “And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it [the virus] out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside, or almost a cleaning, cause you see it gets in the lungs.”

WATCH:

Yup. Another lie from the demented old man. pic.twitter.com/tVBdMPPmov — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 23, 2024

Trump was mocked for suggesting light therapy while bio-tech firm Aytu BioScience announced they were partnering with the FDA and Cedars-Sinai on a UV light treatment to kill the coronavirus in intubated patients.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

