WATCH: Brit Hume: Biden 'is palpably senile and the country sees it'

Brit Hume, a longtime and well-respected news commentator and analyst, suggested that now even American voters are seeing Joe Biden's level of senility.

Biden has a long record of mental and verbal stumbles and bumbles and mistakes. He's called on dead people at news conferences, he's related train stories that simply couldn't have happened, he's recalled conversations with foreign leaders after they were dead, he's mixed up names of his own family members.

At least once he casually wandered off across the White House lawn, triggering Secret Service to jump into action to respond to his unknown and unplanned path, instead of walking directly to the structure. Repeatedly he's simply frozen into immobility during a public appearance.

A recent government report, from a special counsel looking at what federal laws Biden broke by keeping classified government documents from when he was a senator and vice president, recently concluded the evidence was there, but recommended against charging the 81-year-old.

TRENDING: Trump devastates Haley in another state ahead of Super Tuesday

Because of his "diminished" capacity, failing memory and more.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Hume was commenting during Tuesday's Super Tuesday primaries, in which Biden lost one of the Democrat races to an unknown outsider.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Is it elder abuse to allow Joe Biden to seek reelection? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

A report at Breitbart noted Anchor Bret Baier said, "Last thing just going back to tonight if you thought back a year ago, even six months ago that we would be here looking at the poll numbers we are looking at Independents trending toward President Trump on a number of issues. Would you have believed that?"

Hume said, "I have always thought the age and acuity issue was a ticking time bomb. I was saying when it was not at all fashionable to say it that he was senile.

"Now I think he is palpably senile and the country sees it. And one of his challenges on Thursday night, Bret, would be whether he can assuage the concerns of those even within his own party, who think and say that he is too old for the job"

Vast numbers of voters in polls, sometimes as high as 80%, say Biden is too old for the office he holds.

WND SPECIAL REPORT – "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS": From the Biden administration's enthusiastic support for amputating body parts of troubled children, to its obsession with bringing as many millions of illegal aliens, terrorists and Chinese soldiers as possible into America, it is increasingly clear that many of this nation's current leaders are, to put it plainly, stark raving mad.

Indeed, psychiatric experts are finally documenting how the symptom profiles of scary conditions like "Borderline Personality Disorder" and "Narcissistic Personality Disorder" PERFECTLY MATCH today's top leaders.

One groundbreaking peer-reviewed study published in 2023 documents how left-wing extremism is closely associated with "psychopathic tendencies." Likewise, retired psychiatrist Brad Lyles, M.D., explains how "one way of understanding the increasingly outlandish beliefs and behaviors of the left is through the lens of Borderline Personality Disorder." And one of America's top forensic psychiatrists, Lyle Rossiter, M.D., described Barack Obama's mental state as "Malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder."

Consider a typical description of sociopathy: "Sociopaths are often well-liked because of their charm and high charisma, but they do not usually care about other people. They think mainly of themselves and often blame others for the things that they do. They have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly. They seldom feel guilt or learn from punishments." Remind you of anyone?

From Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to their presidential Cabinet – including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra – all of these people "have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly."

But it's not just Democrat leaders. Multiple surveys now show how rank-and-file Democrats are TWICE as likely to be diagnosed with a mental disorder as Republicans – from depression to bipolar disorder to schizophrenia to narcissistic personality disorder. All this and much more is stunningly laid out in the March edition of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS." Don't miss it – you will see the whole political-cultural-spiritual war raging in the U.S.A. in a whole new light.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!