WATCH: 'The Chosen' transforms inmates lives in prisons across America

'Jesus came for everyone'

Published March 19, 2024 at 7:36pm
Jesus, portrayed by actor Jonathan Roumie, delivers a sermon to thousands of followers in the Season 2 finale of 'The Chosen,' a crowdfunded, multiyear streaming video series about the life of Christ. (Courtesy Angel Studios)

Jesus, portrayed by actor Jonathan Roumie, delivers a sermon to thousands of followers in the Season 2 finale of 'The Chosen,' a crowdfunded, multiyear streaming video series about the life of Christ.

(FAITHWIRE) -- “The Chosen” is changing inmates’ lives, bringing the Gospel message to a population desperately needing hope and transformation.

Heather Rice-Minus, president and CEO of Prison Fellowship, a ministry serving the incarcerated and their families, recently explained the impact of the Bible-inspired TV series on prisoners.

Rice-Minus said the Come and See Foundation, the group responsible for trying to get “The Chosen” in front of one billion people, has joined forces with her organization.

Read the full story ›

