WATCH: 'The Chosen' transforms inmates lives in prisons across America

(FAITHWIRE) -- “The Chosen” is changing inmates’ lives, bringing the Gospel message to a population desperately needing hope and transformation.
Heather Rice-Minus, president and CEO of Prison Fellowship, a ministry serving the incarcerated and their families, recently explained the impact of the Bible-inspired TV series on prisoners.
Rice-Minus said the Come and See Foundation, the group responsible for trying to get “The Chosen” in front of one billion people, has joined forces with her organization.