WATCH: Country star Reba McEntire shares God secret on 'The Voice'

'I ask the Holy Spirit to walk for me, talk for me, speak for me, sing for me'

Published March 27, 2024 at 7:11pm
Published March 27, 2024 at 7:11pm
Reba McEntire (Video screenshot)

Reba McEntire

(CBN NEWS) -- Country music star and "The Voice" judge, Reba McEntire, recently opened up about how she relies on the Holy Spirit to "put her in the right place" when she performs on stage.

The Grammy Award-winning artist got choked up during NBC's "The Voice" Monday night after her team members Josh Sanders and Donny Van Slee performed Luke Combs' "When It Rains, It Pours."

"Your runs, when you hit the high notes, everything was perfect," she said of the duo's performance. "Whatever you got from this song, it was just right."

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







