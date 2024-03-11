WATCH: Da'Vine Joy Randolph says 'God is so good,' honors mother after winning Oscar

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- Actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph stressed that “God is so good” and honored her mother after winning the award for Best Supporting Actress at the 2024 Academy Awards for her role in the film “The Holdovers.”

"God is so good," she began. "God is so good. You know, I think I was supposed to be doing this as a career. I started off as a singer, and my mother said to me, go across that street to that theater department: There's something for you there. And I thank my mother for doing that."

Randolph continued: "I thank you to all the people who have stepped in my path and have been there for me. Who has ushered me and guided me. I am so grateful to all you beautiful people out here. For so long, I've always wanted to be different, and now I realize, I just need to be myself. And I thank you. I thank you for seeing me."

TRENDING: Americans turn to part-time and multiple jobs as full-time employment plummets

Read the full story ›