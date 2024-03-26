WATCH: 'Dire emergency': Baltimore bridge collapses after hit by ship

A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Published March 26, 2024 at 6:56am

(DAILY MAIL) -- Rescue workers in Baltimore are working furiously in an attempt to save the lives of dozens of people who were plunged into the frigid waters of the Patapsco River when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after being hit by a container ship.

Initial reports indicate that at least a dozen cars hit the 47 degree water in addition to a 20 or so construction workers who were working on the bridge at the time. The workers were pouring concrete on to the bridge at the time of crash.

At least two people were recovered from the water, Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace told the media around 6:30am local time. One person is in a very serious condition in a local hospital, the other person was uninjured.

