WATCH: Fox News introduces sponsored prayers to Jesus: 'Thank you again for this partnership'

'We all need it, let's do it this morning, close your eyes'

Published March 17, 2024 at 8:15pm

(RAW STORY) -- Fox News on Sunday introduced Christian prayers that were sponsored by a Bible app.

"We have more Fox and Friends coming up, but you know what this is a transition for transitions if you've ever had one so so so Fox and Friends, this is very Fox and Friends, so ready your heart," Fox News host Pete Hegseth said on Sunday, segueing from a rant against TikTok.

"It's the 5th Sunday of Lent, and our prayer series continues with the reading of prayer from the Hallow app. We all need it, let's do it this morning, close your eyes — if you would bow your head," he continued.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







