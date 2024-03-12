A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldWND VIDEO

WATCH: Hezbollah launches 100-rocket barrage at northern Israel

Lebanese terrorists fire two volleys at Golan Heights and Galilee Panhandle in two hours

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 12, 2024 at 7:54am
Hezbollah missiles fired from Lebanon into Israel on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 (Video screenshot)

Hezbollah missiles fired from Lebanon into Israel on Tuesday, March 12, 2024

(JNS) -- Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah fired more than 100 rockets at the northern Golan Heights and the Galilee Panhandle on Tuesday morning, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The Iranian terror proxy fired a 70-rocket barrage at the two areas at approximately 7 a.m., in one of the heaviest barrages since the start of the war. Just over an hour later, another 30 rockets were fired at the northern Golan.

TRENDING: 'The Chosen' creator, director announces 'unfortunate news'

No warning sirens were triggered by the second barrage.

Read the full story ›

