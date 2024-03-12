WATCH: Hezbollah launches 100-rocket barrage at northern Israel

(JNS) -- Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah fired more than 100 rockets at the northern Golan Heights and the Galilee Panhandle on Tuesday morning, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The Iranian terror proxy fired a 70-rocket barrage at the two areas at approximately 7 a.m., in one of the heaviest barrages since the start of the war. Just over an hour later, another 30 rockets were fired at the northern Golan.

▸The heavy barrage from Lebanon was fired at the Upper Galilee and Golan areas.

▸Israeli media reporting majority of the rockets were intercepted or fell in open spaces.

No warning sirens were triggered by the second barrage.

