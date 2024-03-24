A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Israeli soldiers read Book of Esther for Purim in Gaza

Bible holiday commemorates saving of Jewish people from annihilation by enemies

Published March 24, 2024 at 7:56pm

(Photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash)

(JNS) -- Israel Defense Forces troops waging war against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip marked Purim on Sunday by reading Megillat Esther, the Scroll of Esther.

Purim commemorates the saving of the Jewish people from annihilation at the hands of an official of the Achaemenid Empire named Haman, as it is recounted in the Book of Esther.

Haman was vizier to the Persian king Ahasuerus. His plans were foiled by Mordecai and his adopted daughter Esther, who had become queen upon her marriage to Ahasuerus.

