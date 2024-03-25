A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Kamala Harris leaves door open for consequences if IDF enters Rafah

'We have been clear in every way that any major military operation would be a huge mistake'

Published March 24, 2024 at 8:05pm
Kamala Harris (Video screenshot)

Kamala Harris

(JNS) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Sunday that a prospective IDF operation to defeat Hamas’s battalions in Rafah would be “huge mistake” and refused to rule out consequences if Jerusalem fails to heed the Biden administration’s warning.

“We have been clear in multiple conversations and in every way that any major military operation in Rafah would be a huge mistake,” Harris said in an interview on ABC News‘s “This Week.”

“I have studied the maps. There’s nowhere for those folks to go. We’re looking at about a million and a half people in Rafah who are there because they were told to go there, most of them,” she added.

Read the full story ›

