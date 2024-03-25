WATCH: Kamala Harris leaves door open for consequences if IDF enters Rafah

(JNS) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Sunday that a prospective IDF operation to defeat Hamas’s battalions in Rafah would be “huge mistake” and refused to rule out consequences if Jerusalem fails to heed the Biden administration’s warning.

“We have been clear in multiple conversations and in every way that any major military operation in Rafah would be a huge mistake,” Harris said in an interview on ABC News‘s “This Week.”

After reports that the White House might condition aid to Israel, Kamala Harris wouldn’t rule out “consequences” against Israel if it moves forward with the offensive in Rafah. pic.twitter.com/F8Lurckaqj — Kerry Rom (@kerry_rom) March 24, 2024

“I have studied the maps. There’s nowhere for those folks to go. We’re looking at about a million and a half people in Rafah who are there because they were told to go there, most of them,” she added.

