A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions ScandalsWND VIDEO

WATCH: Man allegedly snaps photo of boarding pass, sneaks onto flight

'This guy would have succeeded if we hadn't been in spring break where almost every airplane seat is sold out'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 26, 2024 at 6:32pm

(Video screenshot)

(WSB-TV) -- Channel 2 Action News has obtained new video of an airport security breach that allowed a man to board a Delta flight without a ticket.

Flight experts say he could have made it to his destination if he had done one thing differently.

In the video you see Wicliff Fleurizard wearing a green sweater and sneaking onto the Delta flight in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Man allegedly snaps photo of boarding pass, sneaks onto flight
WATCH: Meet the wealthy entrepreneur RFK Jr. selected as his 2024 running mate
Ex-Herschel Walker staffer drops sexual battery, defamation suit against CPAC organizer
SEE IT: 'The Chosen' projected onto iconic Christ the Redeemer statue
Steven Spielberg fears repeat of history: 'We may again have to fight for right to be Jewish'
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×