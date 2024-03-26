WATCH: Man allegedly snaps photo of boarding pass, sneaks onto flight

(WSB-TV) -- Channel 2 Action News has obtained new video of an airport security breach that allowed a man to board a Delta flight without a ticket.

Flight experts say he could have made it to his destination if he had done one thing differently.

A Texas man is accused of trying to sneak on board a flight by taking a photo of another passenger's boarding pass, and authorities say he was caught because the flight was full and he didn't have a place to sit. ✈️ https://t.co/3AL8wHGINp pic.twitter.com/wgOwf7MoP2 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 25, 2024

In the video you see Wicliff Fleurizard wearing a green sweater and sneaking onto the Delta flight in Salt Lake City, Utah.

