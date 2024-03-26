WATCH: Meet the wealthy entrepreneur RFK Jr. selected as his 2024 running mate

(FOX NEWS) -- Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. announced Tuesday that attorney and tech entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan will be his vice presidential running mate heading into the November general election.

JUST IN - RFK officially announces Nicole Shanahan as his running mate pic.twitter.com/1SCadDRq1e — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 26, 2024

A native of Oakland, California, the 38-year-old Shanahan is a philanthropist with a long history of donating to Democrat and left-leaning causes, including supporting President Biden in his 2020 election bid before switching to Kennedy when he launched his own run for the Democrat nomination last year.

Nicole Shanahan explains why she left the Democratic party and why she grew disillusioned with it. She says that since she left the party she has began to see conservative voters from a different light. She welcomes Republican voters who have become disillusioned with the GOP to… pic.twitter.com/gFVZDIuMPo — Unfiltered☢Boss (@Unfilteredboss1) March 26, 2024

Kennedy announced Shanahan by praising her insight into "how Big Tech uses AI to manipulate the public," her athletic ability, and willingness to be a "partner" in a number of policy areas, including on securing the border.

