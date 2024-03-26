A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Meet the wealthy entrepreneur RFK Jr. selected as his 2024 running mate

Nicole Shanahan was previously married to Google co-founder Sergey Brin

Published March 26, 2024 at 6:16pm

Nicole Shanahan

(FOX NEWS) -- Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. announced Tuesday that attorney and tech entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan will be his vice presidential running mate heading into the November general election.

A native of Oakland, California, the 38-year-old Shanahan is a philanthropist with a long history of donating to Democrat and left-leaning causes, including supporting President Biden in his 2020 election bid before switching to Kennedy when he launched his own run for the Democrat nomination last year.

Kennedy announced Shanahan by praising her insight into "how Big Tech uses AI to manipulate the public," her athletic ability, and willingness to be a "partner" in a number of policy areas, including on securing the border.

Read the full story ›

