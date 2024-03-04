WATCH: Nikki Haley: I'm no longer bound by RNC pledge to endorse Trump if he wins

(NBC NEWS) -- Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley no longer feels bound by a pledge made to the Republican National Committee that she would support the GOP presidential nominee, she said in an interview that aired Sunday.

Asked by NBC News’ “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker, “So you’re no longer bound by that pledge?” Haley responded that she was not obligated to endorse former President Donald Trump if he becomes the Republican nominee.

Nikki Haley admits she only signed the RNC pledge to support the eventual nominee “in order to get on that debate stage.” She lied, as she no longer feels “bound” by that pledge and claims “she’ll make what decision I wanna make.” She says Trump shouldn’t be president. pic.twitter.com/vyDLWSspLr — Julia (@Jules31415) March 3, 2024

“No, I think I’ll make what decision I want to make, but that’s not something I’m thinking about,” she said, noting that “if you talk about an endorsement, you’re talking about a loss. I don’t think like that.”

