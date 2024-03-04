A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Election Politics U.S.WND VIDEO

WATCH: Nikki Haley: I'm no longer bound by RNC pledge to endorse Trump if he wins

'If you talk about an endorsement, you're talking about a loss'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 3, 2024 at 7:19pm
Nikki Haley (Video screenshot)

Nikki Haley

(NBC NEWS) -- Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley no longer feels bound by a pledge made to the Republican National Committee that she would support the GOP presidential nominee, she said in an interview that aired Sunday.

Asked by NBC News’ “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker, “So you’re no longer bound by that pledge?” Haley responded that she was not obligated to endorse former President Donald Trump if he becomes the Republican nominee.

ADVERTISEMENT

TRENDING: 'The Paleolibertarian Guide' takes on Deep Tech, Deep Pharma

“No, I think I’ll make what decision I want to make, but that’s not something I’m thinking about,” she said, noting that “if you talk about an endorsement, you’re talking about a loss. I don’t think like that.”

Read the full story ›

ADVERTISEMENT
Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Nikki Haley: I'm no longer bound by RNC pledge to endorse Trump if he wins
Cease-fire talks stall after Hamas refuses to give list of hostages
Supremes signal ruling on Trump ballot eligibility looming
U.S. drops first payload of humanitarian aid into Gaza
SEE IT: AI's questionable answers on teaching sex, DEI, LGBT topics to preschool kids
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×