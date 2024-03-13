A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Riley Gaines, Joe Rogan discuss Satan, return of Jesus, fulfillment of Bible prophecy

'We will reach a point where bitter is seen as sweet, dark is seen as light, and evil is seen as moral'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 12, 2024 at 8:19pm
Riley Gaines

Riley Gaines

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- Joe Rogan and former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines recently engaged in a lengthy discussion about Satan, Jesus, biblical prophecy and the role transgenderism plays in the moral decline of society.

Gaines appeared on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast in an episode released Thursday where she shared how she became an advocate for women’s sports after placing fifth place with trans-identified swimmer Lia (Will) Thomas at a national swimming championship.

“You've got a 6-foot-4 man in a women's swimsuit with a bulge next to a woman wearing only a speedo, with nothing covering her top,” the 23-year-old recalled. “I'm sitting there watching this, I'm thinking to myself, ‘It's me. I'm the crazy one. It must be, this is the freakin' 'Twilight Zone'.’”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
