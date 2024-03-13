WATCH: Riley Gaines, Joe Rogan discuss Satan, return of Jesus, fulfillment of Bible prophecy

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- Joe Rogan and former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines recently engaged in a lengthy discussion about Satan, Jesus, biblical prophecy and the role transgenderism plays in the moral decline of society.

Gaines appeared on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast in an episode released Thursday where she shared how she became an advocate for women’s sports after placing fifth place with trans-identified swimmer Lia (Will) Thomas at a national swimming championship.

“You've got a 6-foot-4 man in a women's swimsuit with a bulge next to a woman wearing only a speedo, with nothing covering her top,” the 23-year-old recalled. “I'm sitting there watching this, I'm thinking to myself, ‘It's me. I'm the crazy one. It must be, this is the freakin' 'Twilight Zone'.’”

TRENDING: TikTok bill has 'a real chance of becoming law'

Read the full story ›