WATCH: Sinkhole swallows woman after floor collapses under mall

(NDTV) -- Dramatic footage has surfaced on social media showing a woman shopper being engulfed by a sinkhole as the floor of a shopping centre suddenly collapsed in eastern China. According to News.com.au, the incident that happened on March 23 was captured on security cameras.

Shocking footage shows the moment a woman is swallowed up as the floor of a shopping center in the Chinese city of Zhenjiang suddenly collapses. A construction worker, who was on the floor below at the time of the collapse, and the woman were both trapped but subsequently… pic.twitter.com/2O6diLPcIT — Morbid Knowledge (@Morbidful) March 30, 2024

The shocking video that has gone viral shows a woman crossing the floor of the store when it suddenly collapses, swallowing her and two racks of clothing whole. Meanwhile, another shopper was seen running away. According to the South China Morning Post, a construction worker, who was working below, was also trapped by the rubble. Soon after the incident, firefighters were informed and they immediately reached the spot.

Mr Huang, the representative of the mall, said both were injured but in a stable condition. While the construction worker sustained leg injuries from fallen debris, the shopper suffered fractures, according to Mr Huang.

Read the full story ›