WATCH: 'SNL' jabs Biden, Dems propping him up: 'The most vigorous man I've ever known'

'Joe went into beast mode'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 3, 2024 at 8:05pm

(Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- "Saturday Night Live" took aim at President Biden and his allies who argue the president is mentally sharp and energetic "behind closed doors" during their cold open through mock media interviews with Gov. Gavin Newsom and Karine Jean-Pierre.

"SNL" opened with a parody of CNN's "Inside Politics" with Dana Bash, who was played by Heidi Gardner. She opened the program with an interview with Michael Longfellow, who posed as Newsom, D-Calif., and first argued the president should be judged by his record.

TRENDING: U.S. drops first payload of humanitarian aid into Gaza

Gardner then asked Longfellow if Biden can make the same case with the "speed and sharpness" that Newsom could.

WND News Services
