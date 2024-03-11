WATCH: Teen arrested after mob bashes white girl's head on cement, causing convulsions

By Jim Hoft

A 15-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with a violent altercation that occurred near Hazelwood East High School on Friday afternoon, which resulted in another girl sustaining severe head injuries, KMOX reported.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that a white female student was hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a traumatic brain injury during a fight with a black female student near Hazelwood East High School in St. Louis, Missouri on Friday.

The identity and condition of the victim have not been disclosed by the police.

However, reports from eyewitnesses describe a chaotic scene, where the teen was brutally beaten unconscious by a mob as numerous onlookers watched.

WATCH: (Graphic Video)

WARNING GRAPHIC: White girl from Hazelwood East High School in St. Louis, Missouri got mųrdered Friday by a black girl. The Soros-backed DA for the district will undoubtedly treat the assailant with kid gloves. You didn’t hear about this because it doesn’t fit the narrative. pic.twitter.com/WdIYzT9tdd — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) March 10, 2024

Hazelwood School District released a statement:

“It is a tragedy anytime children are hurt. Bullying and fighting in the community is an issue for which we all need to take ownership and work towards a resolution for the sake of our children. The Hazelwood School District offers our sincerest condolences to everyone involved, and will offer additional emotional support from our support and crisis team to those in need. We look forward to continuing to partner with our community for the sake of our children. Please be kind and respectful of the families involved during this difficult time and pledge to help work toward the betterment of our entire community.”

The incident, which was initially thought to have taken place on the Hazelwood East High School campus, was later confirmed by school officials to have occurred off-campus.

Authorities allegedly acted swiftly in response to the incident, with a 15-year-old female suspect being arrested on Saturday. She is now in the custody of the St. Louis County Family Court, facing a felony assault charge.

St. Louis County Police confirmed to KMOX that the video is indeed of the incident that took place on Friday near the intersection close to the school.

Vera Clay, spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, stated that officers were alerted to the fight shortly after 2:30 PM. The location of the fight was just north of Hazelwood East High School’s campus.

The St. Louis County Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances leading up to the altercation.

