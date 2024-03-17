WATCH: Trump drops hilarious new video mocking prosecutors

President Donald Trump is going the comedic route in his 2024 presidential campaign, releasing a video Saturday brutally mocking Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her lover Nathan Wade.

On Friday, Judge Scott McAfee allowed Willis to remain as Trump's prosecutor as long as her paramour Wade was off the case, despite the fact both Willis and Wade lied under oath about their affair.

Wade withdrew from the case the same day, allowing Willis to continue her prosecution of Trump on RICO charges.

The 30-second clip posted on Truth Social opens with Wade being asked: "Did you go to a cabin with Miss Willis – ever?"

"Ever?" Wade asks. "Ever," the prosecutor responds.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2024

Do you approve of this video?

The then mixes actual court footage with a daydream sequence, as Wade fantasizes about Willis in a variety of outfits, including a fur coat, dress, swimsuit and towel.

The dream sequence is accompanied by the song, "Let's Get It On," by Marvin Gaye.

After thinking about the question for a prolonged amount of time, Wade finally answers, "No."

Trump's video sparked plenty of positive reaction, including a laughing and crying emoji from Elon Musk.

Cullen Linevargeer at the Gateway Pundit noted: "Trump likely would have had a successful career in comedy if politics and business did not work out. He is undoubtedly far funnier than the so-called 'comedians' on late-night television.

Others indicated:

"Trump might be the most underrated comic in our age."

"Averting eyes upwardly and to the left indicates a lie is being concocted. What a douche!"

