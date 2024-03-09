A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
ElectionWND VIDEO

WATCH: Trump holds get-out-the-vote rally in Rome, Georgia

President campaigns to save America

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 9, 2024 at 4:48pm
President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at the National Christmas Tree Lighting 2019 ceremony Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

President Donald J. Trump

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Trump holds get-out-the-vote rally in Rome, Georgia
Hamas could be expelled from Qatar if deal not reached
Pro-Palestinian protests 'making London no-go zone for Jews'
Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?
Disturbing video shows hateful would-be arsonist fumble in attempt to torch U.S., Israeli flags
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×